No More Palestinian Workers In Israel? This Is The Plan

Since the outbreak of the war in Israel on October 7th, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian workers from Yehudah and Shomron have been barred from entering Israel.
The security reasons for the move are obvious but the lack of workers has negatively affected many industries in Israel, especially the construction and agricultural industries. To solve the problem without endangering Israel, the Israeli government is finalizing a plan to permanently bar Palestinian workers and end Israel’s dependence on them, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.
Israel will bring in about 25,500 workers from Sri Lanka, 20,000 workers from China, 17,000 workers from India, 13,000 workers from Thailand, and 6,000 workers from Moldova. In addition, an initiative has been launched to incentivize Israelis to work in the construction and agricultural industries.
The plan will require new deals with these countries. The diplomatic groundwork is already being carried out by the Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the Finance, Interior and Labor ministries.
The initial plan had been approved by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and the final plan is scheduled to be presented to the economic cabinet in about two weeks.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
So instead of Palestinians, who go back to their own home at night, Israel will import a large number of “guest workers” who will tend to become immigrants. How does it help Israel to have a large number of non-Jewish immigrants.
Note Israel’s Nation-State Law: Hierarchized Citizenship and Jewish Supremacy
Special permit 9.
…the Interior Minister is entitled to grant citizenship, or provide a residence license to an inhabitant of an area or a citizen or a resident of a country listed … and the Area Commander is entitled to grant to an inhabitant of an area a permit to stay in Israel, if he is convinced that the aforementioned inhabitant or citizen identifies with the State of Israel and its goals, and that he or a family member performed a significant act to promote the security, economy or some other important matter of the State, or that the granting of citizenship or provision of the license.
The goals of the State of Israel also demand affirmation of the Sheva Mitzvos B’nai Noach (The Seven Universal Noahide Laws) expected of people of all nations and races.
to reside in Israel or provision of the residency permit are of special interest to the State; In this paragraph, “family member” – spouse, parent, child.
Teach them a lesson while shooting yourself in the foot. Genius