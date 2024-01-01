IDF: 29 Deaths Of Soldiers Resulted From Friendly Fire, Accidents





The IDF on Monday reported that since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza, 29 out of the 170 casualties among IDF soldiers resulted from accidents, including friendly fire.

Eighteen soldiers were killed by incidents of friendly fire due to mistaken identification, two were killed by stray bullet incidents, and nine by accidents, including vehicle collisions, unintentional bullet discharges, and explosions of IDF ammunition.

In addition, four soldiers fell in operational accidents and friendly fire incidents at the northern border and in Yehudah and Shomron since the beginning of the war.

