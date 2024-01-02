INTENSE FOOTAGE: IDF Captures Major Hamas Stronghold After Underground Firefight





The IDF on Tuesday announced the capture of a major Hamas stronghold in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, following fierce battles that saw special forces engage in intense combat with Hamas terrorist within an extensive tunnel network.

The IDF described the stronghold, known as the Eastern Outpost, as comprising 37 buildings situated amid civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a school, and a hospital. A mosque within the complex was reportedly used as a meeting point for Hamas operatives. The IDF said the stronghold was used by Hamas’s intelligence division and other units to coordinate activities across the Gaza Strip.

During the raid, the 401st Armored Brigade focused on the stronghold’s main building, uncovering a 20-meter deep bunker. This facility, according to the IDF, served as a command center for Hamas, equipped with rest areas for commanders and stocked with weapons and other equipment.

The IDF further detailed the discovery of a sophisticated tunnel system by troops of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion. The system included five shafts, each extending dozens of meters deep, all interconnected and linked to the main underground bunker.

A critical phase of the operation involved forces from the Air Force’s elite Shaldag unit, who entered the tunnels and engaged in combat with Hamas gunmen. “At the end of the fighting, all the terrorists were eliminated,” the IDF said.

The tunnel network was subsequently destroyed by the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion and the elite Yahalom unit.

In a separate but related encounter, the 401st Brigade’s 52nd Battalion engaged Hamas gunmen in another building within the Eastern Outpost, which escalated into a wider battle across the stronghold.

The IDF confirmed that all Hamas operatives involved were neutralized in the battle. However, the operation also resulted in the loss of three Israeli soldiers from the Shaked Battalion: Lt. Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Staff Sgt. Itay Buton, and Staff Sgt. Efraim Jackman.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)