IDF Raids And Destroys Home Of Hamas Brigade Commander [VIDEO]





The IDF says its troops conducted a raid on the home of the Gaza City Brigade commander for Hamas in the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods.

Violent clashes with Hamas terrorists ensued, resulting in the death of numerous terrorists. The IDF also uncovered tunnel entrances, weapon stockpiles, and intelligence materials in the area.

According to the IDF, intelligence gathered during the operation suggests a connection between the main mosque in the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods and Hamas’s October 7th attack on southern Israel. Subsequently, the residence of the Hamas commander was demolished as part of the operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)