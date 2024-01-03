WATCH: IDF Soldiers Find Sefer Tehillim In Terrorist’s Home In Gaza





IDF soldiers recently found a Sefer Tehillim in a Gazan home in the heart of the Jabalya neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip.

A soldier said they found the Tehillim, from 1986, on a bookshelf in the terrorist’s home.

The Tehillim was a gift to someone named Shmuel Goldring from Oz Sadna, who wrote a dedication on the sefer’s inside cover.

The soldier said that he and his fellow soldiers took the Tehillim in order to return it to its rightful owner.

It is far from the first time that IDF soldiers discovered items in Gazan homes stolen from Israelis, with some – like the Tehillim – stolen years ago, and others stolen as recently as the day of the massacre.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)