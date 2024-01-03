BREAKING: 103 Killed, 141 Injured In Blasts In Iran At Ceremony For Soleimani [Updated]





At least 103 people were killed and 141 were injured in Iran in an explosion at a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the elimination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in 2020.

Some of the injured victims are in critical condition.

The ceremony was taking place near Soleimani’s tomb in the southeastern city of Kerman when two explosions occurred, 15 minutes apart. State media first claimed that “several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery,” but are now calling it a “terrorist attack.” There are unconfirmed reports that the blasts were caused by two suicide bombers in separate locations.

Hundreds of people were participating in the ceremony.

Several hours before the blast, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani threatened the US, saying: “The consequences of eliminating [Hamas leader] al-Arouri will haunt them.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) issued a statement threatening both the US and Israel, warning that there will be an increase in terror in the Shomron.

