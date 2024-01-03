LIVE UPDATES & LEVAYA INFO – BMG Mashgiach HaRav Mattisyahu Salomon ZT”L





Upwards of 50,000 people are expected to attend the levaya today of the venerated BMG mashgiach Rav Mattisyahu Salomon zt”l, who was niftar Tuesday night at the age of 86.

Authorities spent the night with Askonim and officals from BMG to ensure the proper safety for the massive crowd and to give the proper Kavod Achron for the Mashgiach at the Levaya.

Many Lakewood businesses will be closed for the duration of the Levaya.