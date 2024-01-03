Mossad Chief: Oct 7 Terrorists Being Eliminated “Signed Their Own Death Warrant”





Mossad chief David Barnea addressed the aftermath of the recent killing of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, an act purportedly carried out by Israel. During his remarks at the funeral of Zvi Zamir, the late former head of Mossad, Barnea said: “Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the [October 7] massacre — he signed his own death warrant.”

Barnea’s remarks resonate with historical context, mirroring a statement by David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister. In 1963, Ben Gurion made a notable speech, stating, “Let every Hebrew mother know she has entrusted the fate of her [soldier] sons to commanders worthy of it.”

