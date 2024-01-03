IDF REVEALS: Hostage Sahar Baruch, H’YD, Was Killed During Failed Rescue Attempt





The IDF on Wednesday informed the family of Sahar Baruch, H’yd, of Kibbutz Be’eri that he was killed during a failed rescue attempt in the Gaza Strip on December 8th.

The IDF, which informed the family last month of Baruch’s death, said that it has not been able to determine whether Baruch, H’yd, was murdered by Hamas or killed by IDF fire.

Hamas claimed that Baruch was killed by the IDF and published a video of his badly bruised and bleeding dead body.

Two IDF soldiers were seriously injured during the rescue attempt.

Sahar Baruch, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri and an engineering student at Ben-Gurion University, was abducted from his grandmother’s burning house on Kibbutz Be’eri, where he was searching for his brother’s asthma inhaler. His brother, Idan, H’yd, was shot and murdered after he jumped out of the window of the burning house, gasping for breath. Their grandmother, Geulah Bachar, H’yd, 81, was also murdered.

The Baruch brothers, H’yd, are survived by their parents and two brothers.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)