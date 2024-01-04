ELIMINATED: Top Islamic Jihad Official Killed In Israeli Airstrike





The IDF and Shin Bet jointly announced that an airstrike was carried out in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the elimination of Mamdouh Lulu, a high-ranking member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to the statement released by the IDF and Shin Bet, Lulu was not only an assistant to the commanders of the Islamic Jihad’s northern Gaza division but also played a key role in maintaining international contacts for the group.

“Lulu was a central figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, initiating and leading numerous terror attacks and assaults from Gaza against the State of Israel, routinely and during the war,” the statement said.

