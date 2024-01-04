LIVE AT 12PM: Daven Along With Torah Umesorah Kinnus Tefillah For All Schools





There will be a large Kinnus Tefillah taking place today, Thursday, January 4 at 12:00-12:30PM ET, via livestream.

Tens of thousands of children in their schools across the globe will join the Torah Umesorah Kinnus Tefillah, following the lead location at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin. Rav Elya Brudny shlita will give a brief message at the start, followed by Tehillim said pasuk by pasuk, led by Rav Mendel Braunstein, Menahel of Chaim Berlin Upper Elementary.

The Vaad Roshei Yeshiva called for schools to daven for the continuing Eis Tzoroh l’Yaakov, and have encouraged all adults to join with the pure tefillos of the children.





(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)