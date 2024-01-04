YERUSHALAYIM: Tens of Thousands Attend Levaya Of Lakewood Mashgiach Zt”L [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]





The streets of Bais Yisroel and surrounding areas were filled with masses of people who came to pay their last respects to the BMG Mashgiach, HaRav Mattisyahu Salomon ZT”L at his levaya on Thursday evening.

The massive Levaya, which drew tens of thousands of people, took place at the Mir Yershalayim. Leading Gedolim and Roshei Yeshiva attended, including Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the Mashgiach Hagaon HaRav Don Segal, and many others.

Hagaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch delivered a Hesped via telephone from his home.

Additional Hespeidim were delivered by Hagaon HaRav Yitzhok Ezrachi, Hagaon HaRav David Cohen, members of his Mishpacha, and others.

Thousands participated in the Kavod Achron for the Musar giant of our generation, as they solemnly walked behind the Aron all the way to Har Hamenuchos.

Photographer Shuki Lerner documented the Levaya and the streets of the Bais Yisroel neighborhood, which had not seen such a large Levaya since the Petira of the late Mir Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel ZT”L.