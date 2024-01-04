Unit 669 Has Conducted 1,000+ High-Risk Medical Evacuations From Gaza





The Israeli Air Force’s Unit 669, renowned for its helicopter-borne search and rescue capabilities, says it has successfully evacuated over 1,000 wounded soldiers from Gaza to hospitals within Israel.

The operations of Unit 669 have been closely integrated with those of the elite Unit 5515 combat mobility unit and the Israeli Air Force’s transport helicopter array. This collaboration has been pivotal in providing immediate assistance to ground forces engaged in the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

New data released by the IDF provides a stark view of the toll taken by the ground offensive, which commenced in late October. According to the IDF, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of 175 soldiers, with an additional 1,006 sustaining injuries.

Of those injured, 224 are in serious condition, 372 in moderate condition, and 410 are reported to be in good condition.

