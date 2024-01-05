IDF Finds Tunnels, Booby Traps In High-Rise Gaza Neighborhood





The Israel Defense Forces says it has successfully completed a week-long operation conducted by troops from the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit. The neighborhood where the mission took place – often referred to as “the towers neighborhood” by the IDF due to its high-rise buildings – served as a hub for various terror activities.

According to the IDF, these buildings were utilized by terrorists as positions for anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire. During the course of their operations, IDF troops engaged in battles with and neutralized many Hamas gunmen. Additionally, they discovered several primed rocket launchers, booby-trapped buildings, tunnel shafts, and explosive devices within the neighborhood.

One significant finding of the operation was the unearthing of a warehouse and a chemical lab used in the manufacturing of weapons. The IDF’s combat engineers played a pivotal role in dismantling and destroying the Hamas infrastructure, including the tunnels, in the area.

