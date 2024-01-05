BEYOND PARODY: Iran Says ISIS Suicide Bombers Were US And Israeli Agents





In a statement made during the funeral of the victims of the ISIS double bombing near the gravesite of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proclaimed that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas would ultimately lead to the destruction of the State of Israel.

Raisi specifically referred to the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, Hamas’ term for the October 7 massacre, as a catalyst for what he predicted to be the demise of the “Zionist regime.”

“Our enemies can see Iran’s power, and the whole world knows its strength and capabilities. Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action,” Raisi declared.

During the funeral, mourners chanting slogans such as “revenge,” “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel,” despite the ISIS terrorist organization claiming responsibility for the bombings.

Major General Hossein Salami, the top commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, went further, alleging that the ISIS bombers were “only acting as agents for America and Israel.”

Salami additionally contended that the “hated Zionist regime is on the verge of destruction,” accompanied by a claim that “every day 20 Zionists are killed by the Palestinians.”

