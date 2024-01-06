Hezbollah Fires 40 Rockets Into Northern Israel In “Initial Response” To Killing Of Hamas Leader





Hezbollah launched a massive rocket barrage into northern Israel on Shabbos day. The attack was described by Hezbollah as “an initial response” to the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas terror leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon the previous week. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from this rocket barrage.

According to the IDF, approximately 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in northern Israel. Hezbollah claimed to have targeted an Israeli military installation in the vicinity using 62 different types of missiles.

Hezbollah issued a statement declaring that this attack was in retaliation for the alleged assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, whom they referred to as a “great leader.”

The rocket salvo triggered alerts in northern Israel, with sirens going off in 90 communities. However, the attack was primarily concentrated on the Mount Meron area.

Later on, additional sirens were activated in 40 communities in northern Israel, as more projectiles were fired by Hezbollah towards the border areas of Metula and Margaliot.

The IDF responded by targeting a terror cell in southern Lebanon believed to be responsible for some of the rocket launches at Mount Meron. Subsequently, the IDF also conducted numerous airstrikes on several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to the attacks on northern Israel.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)