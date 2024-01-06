WATCH: IDF and Shin Bet Chiefs Visit Hamas Tunnel Network Beneath Khan Younis





The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, along with the head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, conducted a tour of a Hamas tunnel network located beneath southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. This visit was officially announced by the military.

Joining them on the tour were Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, who heads the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, in charge of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, the commander of the 98th Division.

It is believed by the military that Hamas’s leadership, including figures like Yahya Sinwar, may be hiding underground in the southern Gaza Strip.

