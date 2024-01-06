Israeli Troops Engage In Confrontation With Hamas Terrorists Inside Gaza School





The IDF has released footage of a recent clash with Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, its elite Egoz commando unit conducted operations in the area, including a raid on the residence of the Hamas battalion commander for east Khan Younis. Additionally, troops engaged in a firefight with Hamas gunmen inside a school in the town of Bani Suheila on the outskirts of Khan Younis.

During the school operation, the IDF reported that three Hamas gunmen were killed in the exchange. On their persons, RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) and a substantial amount of intelligence material related to Hamas’s Khan Younis brigade were discovered.

In a nearby residential home, Egoz soldiers uncovered a cache of weaponry used by Hamas operatives, according to the IDF’s statement. Notably, some of these weapons were found within a bedroom, which the IDF claimed was situated alongside a child’s puzzle featuring an image with inflammatory content against Israel.

The IDF has not provided additional details regarding the raid on the home of the Hamas commander at this time.

