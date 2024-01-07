Troops Find Evidence Of Hamas Developing Guided Cruise Missiles With Iranian Help





The IDF has uncovered advanced Hamas technological equipment, including components for building precision missiles, suggesting that the terror group has developed capabilities previously not attributed to the group.

The IDF reported that soldiers from the Nahal Brigade and special forces conducted a raid in the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods of Gaza City. During this operation, they discovered a tunnel shaft leading to an underground facility used for weapons manufacturing.

At the site, the IDF found evidence indicating Hamas’s advancement in precision weaponry. “Components proving terrorists of the Hamas terror organization learned under Iranian guidance how to operate and build precision components and strategic weapons,” the IDF stated. Additionally, the IDF released images purported to be the rocket engine and warhead of a cruise missile developed by Hamas.

Previously, Hamas was known to have a range of weaponry, including anti-tank guided missiles, small explosive drones for short-range use, and makeshift explosive-laden autonomous submarines. However, the possession of long-range guided missiles represents a significant escalation in their armament capabilities. Hamas also has shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, though these are reportedly ineffective against Israeli aircraft.

The extent of Hamas’s deployment of these guided missiles remains uncertain, with questions about whether they have been used or are still in the development phase.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)