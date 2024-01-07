Gantz Defends Bibi, Says Politics Not A Consideration In Military Decisions





War cabinet minister Benny Gantz has come to the defense of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst speculations of escalating tensions between the two and following a report by the Washington Post suggesting that the US believes Netanyahu might initiate a conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon to bolster his political survival.

Gantz released a bilingual statement in both Hebrew and English, emphasizing Israel’s priorities. “The only consideration here is Israel’s security, and nothing else. That is our duty to our country and our citizens,” Gantz stated, firmly dismissing any political motives behind potential military actions.

He wrote that “the reality where the citizens of Northern Israel cannot return to their homes – requires an urgent solution. The world must remember that it was the terrorist organisation Hezbollah that initiated the escalation. Israel is interested in a diplomatic solution, but if one cannot be found – Israel and the IDF will remove the threat. All of the War Cabinet’s members share this view.”

