TROUBLE FOR BIBI: Gantz’s Party Soaring In The Polls As Netanyahu’s Craters





A new poll conducted by Kan reveals a significant shift in the Israeli political landscape, with Benny Gantz’s National Unity party gaining considerable ground over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Gantz’s National Unity party is projected to win 33 seats, a substantial increase from its current 12, while Netanyahu’s Likud party is expected to secure only 20 seats, a decrease from its present 32.

Other significant findings from the poll include a decline in support for the centrist Yesh Atid party, led by Yair Lapid, which is predicted to drop from 24 to 14 seats. The combined Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit slate also sees a slight decrease, anticipated to fall from 14 to 12 seats.

Both Shas and Yisrael Beytenu are forecasted to win 10 seats each. United Torah Judaism (UTJ) is expected to secure seven seats, while Arab parties Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am are both projected to receive five seats each. Notably, Meretz, which did not surpass the electoral threshold in the last election, is predicted to gain four seats, and the Labor party, a historic force in Israeli politics, is projected to not win any seats.

This poll, based on the responses of 600 participants, carries a margin of error of 4%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)