IDF Chief Warns of Intensified Response Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions In Northern Israel





Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said that Israel is exacting a heavy price on Hezbollah as it continues to carry out attacks against northern Israel.=

During his visit to the West Bank division, Halevi spoke about the challenges facing Israel in 2024, particularly emphasizing the situation in Gaza. “2024 will be challenging, we will be at war in Gaza, I don’t know if all year — we will be fighting in Gaza all year, that’s for sure,” he stated.

The IDF Chief of Staff also addressed the escalating conflict with Hezbollah in the north. According to Halevi, the IDF is intensifying its response to the terror group’s activities. “In the north, Hezbollah has decided to enter this war, we are exacting ever-increasing prices. It paid yesterday with seven deaths, it paid yesterday with two very, very important targets, and we are increasing the price it pays,” he elaborated.

Halevi underscored the IDF’s commitment to the safety and security of Israel’s northern residents, acknowledging the responsibility of the military in ensuring their return to their homes. This goal, he said, could be achieved either through military pressure on Hezbollah or potentially through another war. “We have the responsibility of returning Israel’s displaced northern residents to their homes, and this will come by either the military’s pressure on Hezbollah, or we will end up with another war.”

