A Real Pidyon Shvuyim





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Yochanan Herschlag is a frum young man, whose father is a sofer. Yochanan is from Yeshiva Avni Kodesh and has been languishing in prison for a long time on false accusations. Due to financial hardship, he is unable to afford a capable attorney who can defend him in the legal battle to prove his innocence.

https://thechesedfund.com/pidyonshvuyimfund/hershlag

The Rambam lists 8 Mitzvos that are fulfilled with this Mitzvah:

1] Lo saametz es Levavcha – Do not tighten your heart(Dvarim 15:7)

· 2] veLo Sikpotz es yadcha – Nor shall you tighten your hand (Dvarim 15:7)

· 3] Lo saamod al dam rayacha – Do not stand idly by your brother’s blood (VaYikra 19:16)

· 4] Lo yirdeno beferech leainecha – Do not let him go down in excessive labor in front of your eyes (Vayikra 25:53)

· 5] Pasoach tiftach es yadcha lo You shall surely open your hand for him (Dvarim 15:8)

· 6] Vechai achicha imach – And your brother shall live with you (Vayikra 25:36)

· 7] Veahavta lerayacha kamocha –love your friend as yourself (Vayikra 19:18)

· 8] Hatzel lakuchim lemavais – Save those taken toward their death (Mishlei 24:11)

I personally know this sofer as a tzaddik of a person as do so many others – including Rebbetzin Yamima Mizrachi, and mashgichim of Yeshivos. At this point, his defense fund has $6578 and he requires another $43,422.

Yochanan is a fine young man from the best of the yeshiva students, and truly a G-d-fearing talmud chachom, who is engaged in the settlement of the Land of Israel; and he has no criminal record whatsoever.

Yohanan was caught in his place of residence, and his very presence in the vicinity caused him to be treated as a violent nationalist.

Rabbi Chaim and Rebbetzin Yamima Mizrachi are familiar with the case and are asking everyone who can afford to, to contribute a significant sum for the Mitzvag of Pidyon Shevuim. A mitzvah which all generations have strove intensely to fulfill, and whose reward cannot be described or measured.

In addition, his father was attacked by Arabs and sustained an eye injury which severely limits his output. He is barely able to help his son’s legal case.

Behold we issue a warm and special request for the dear and fine very G-d fearing Chassidic man who devotes his life to raising and education his family for the glory of Torah and Chassidus

Rabbi Yonason Herschlag Shlitta

For decades he earned his living as an expert and well-known scribe, but due to a recent eye injury resulting from an attack of blood-thirsty Arab terrorists, he is barely able to continue writing, and his livelihood has been crippled. This is on top of the fact that the rabbi and his wife approached the light of Hashem and mitzvoh observance on their own, with no relatives or foundation to support them, and they alone must care for their large family.

Therefore, we enjoin him with a request of our Jewish brethren, please receive him with a warm welcome and with generous and substantial contributions that are worthy for this great mitzvoh. And may this mitzvoh guard and help the doers and the deeds granting great success and all good.

