IDF CONFIRMS: Hezbollah’s Strike Resulted in Damage to Mount Meron Air Traffic Control Base





The IDF has acknowledged that its air traffic control base on Mount Meron suffered damage in a missile attack carried out by Hezbollah on Shabbos.

Hezbollah launched a series of rockets and anti-tank missiles at the base, located approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Lebanon border, causing visible damage to two radar domes, as depicted in footage released by the terrorist group.

Although the IDF has not provided specific details about the extent of the damage sustained by the base, Hezbollah’s video clearly shows that the radar domes were among the impacted areas.

Nevertheless, the IDF reassures that its air defense systems continue to operate effectively thanks to backup systems in place.

