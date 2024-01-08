MAJOR ELIMINATION: IDF Strike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander In Lebanon





Lebanese security sources have reported that a senior commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, Wissam al-Tawil, was killed in what appears to be an Israeli strike, dealing a significant blow to the militant group. Al-Tawil, identified as the deputy head of a unit within the Radwan force, was killed alongside another Hezbollah fighter when their car was targeted in the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm.

The incident has been described as a severe setback for Hezbollah. A Hezbollah source speaking to Reuters characterized the strike as “a very painful strike.” The same source hinted at potential repercussions, saying, “Things will flare up now.”

Further details about the commander’s role within Hezbollah were shared by another security official with AFP, under the condition of anonymity. The official said, “The commander had a leading role in managing Hezbollah’s operations in the south,” adding that “he was killed in an Israeli raid targeting his car in the south.”

Separately, the IDF said that it carried out a series of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets, including rocket launchers and a military compound.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)