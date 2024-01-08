IDF Reports Advancing Operations In Gaza’s Khan Younis Neighborhood





The IDF reported intense combat in the southern Gaza region of Khan Younis, marked by ir strikes by the Israeli Air Force targeting approximately 30 Hamas targets in the area, including underground facilities, weapon storage sites, and other infrastructure associated with the group.

The IDF said the air strikes were instrumental in supporting ground troops actively engaged in combat in the vicinity. One notable operation involved the IDF’s elite Maglan commando unit, which identified and launched a drone strike against a group of over 10 Hamas operatives at a rocket launching site in Khan Younis.

In another incident, the 55th Reserve Paratroops Brigade engaged a Hamas operative who was reportedly conducting reconnaissance on IDF forces. The terrorist was swiftly targeted and eliminated by an attack helicopter. Additionally, the Paratroopers Brigade directed an airstrike against a building housing a Hamas operative, with subsequent ground action resulting in the elimination of another terrorist in the same building.

The IDF also reported activities beyond Khan Younis. The Kfir Brigade, engaged in operations to secure movement routes, discovered a vehicle used by Hamas operatives containing weapons. Meanwhile, reservists from the 179th Armored Brigade, operating in central Gaza, uncovered a tunnel shaft containing significant sums of money and weapons.

In the Maghazi region of central Gaza, Golani Brigade troops directed an airstrike on a Hamas weapons depot, which was used to store long-range rockets. These series of operations indicate the IDF’s ongoing efforts to target Hamas infrastructure and combat operatives in various regions of Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)