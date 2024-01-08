Three Palestinian Gunmen Shot Dead During Anti-Terror Operation In West Bank





**Border Police Officers Engage in Lethal Clash with Palestinian Gunmen During West Bank Arrest Raid**

Border Police officers fatally shot three Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank town of Iktaba, Monday evening.

A joint statement from the police, IDF, and Shin Bet reveals that undercover Border Police officers had entered Iktaba with the objective of apprehending a Palestinian individual suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

During the operation, an intense exchange of gunfire erupted between the Palestinian gunmen and the troops.

Additionally, the wanted suspect sustained injuries while attempting to escape and was subsequently apprehended by the police. Officers recovered an assault rifle and handgun from the suspect, who has been handed over to the Shin Bet for further interrogation.

As the troops were departing from Iktaba, further gun battles ensued, leading to the shooting of two more Palestinians by undercover Border Police officers, according to the statement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)