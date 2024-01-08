WATCH: Captured Gazans To IDF: “We Waited For You To Free Us From This Tyranny”





An IDF source reportedly leaked a video to Channel 12 showing a group of stripped and bound Palestinian detainees in northern Gaza blaming Hamas for their plight.

“For 17 years, we’ve lived under tyranny,” one detainee says in the video, referencing Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza. He further explains the rationale behind their decision to stay in their homes during the military campaign: “When you arrived, we remained in our homes because we live in peace and love peace. If we were guilty of something, we would have left our homes and fled, but we live in our homes in peace.”

The man goes on to express a desperate situation faced by his community: “I swear to G-d, we waited for you to free us from this tyranny.” He describes a harrowing scenario of starvation and deprivation: “our children are hungry, our wives are begging on the street for food. Our wives have started eating scraps. Our children have died in front of our eyes due to hunger. There’s no water. I’m sick and I cannot get any medical care.”

As the detainee outlines the dire circumstances, he attributes the cause to the current governance: “You know what the situation is like in Gaza. Everything has turned upside down on us.” When a soldier asks, “Whose fault is that?” the response is unanimous among the detained Palestinians: “Because of Hamas! Because of Hamas!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)