Israeli Singer And Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Wounded In Gaza





Star singer and actor Idan Amedi sustained serious injuries while fighting Hamas in Gaza. He has been airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he currently remains sedated and is receiving medical care.

The update regarding Idan’s condition was shared by his cousin Ayelet on Instagram, appealing for Tefilos for Idan ben Tova.

Although Idan Amedi’s father confirmed the injury to the Walla news site, he reassured that his son’s life is not in jeopardy.

The Fauda star had been fulfilling his reserve duty in the Combat Engineering Corps when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the hospital at approximately 4 p.m. and underwent urgent, extensive surgery.

The following video was reportedly taken just hours before singer Idan Amedi was seriously wounded in Gaza, in an interview with Channel 12 reporter Nitzan Shapira.

