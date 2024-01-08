Suspects Arrested After Stealing Mezuzas In Yerushalayim, Attempt To Sell Them





Jerusalem police have detained two individuals in connection with the theft of mezuzahs from residences in the Bayit Vegan and Kiryat Menachem neighborhoods. The arrests followed the sale of the stolen religious items.

Both suspects, in their 50s, were observed traveling from the southern part of Jerusalem towards the city center. They entered a Judaica art store where they proceeded to sell the mezuzah parchments. Upon completion of the sale, police officers apprehended the suspects and transported them to a local police station. The seized mezuzah parchments were also taken into police custody.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a hearing to extend their detention.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)