Infiltration Unveiled: Terrorist GoPro Footage Of Hamas’ Deadly Oct. 7 Attack





Channel 12 has aired 30 minutes of previously unreleased footage obtained from GoPro cameras worn by Hamas operatives. The footage provides a chilling glimpse into the early hours of the October 7th onslaught by the terror group.

In these harrowing images, it becomes evident that, within mere minutes, Hamas terrorists successfully breached the Gaza border’s fences, barriers, and walls, infiltrating Israel via cars and motorcycles.

Shockingly, their actions went unopposed by Israeli security forces as they carried out a mass murder mission on the other side of the border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)