WATCH: Jake Tapper Rips Top Israeli Minister For Calling All Gazans Nazis





CNN’s Jake Tapper strongly criticized Benjamin Netanyahu’s finance minister for what he termed “outrageous” and “racist” comments directed at all Gazans. Tapper’s commentary on this matter was pointed:

“In our world lead, as the United States government, the Biden administration, say they are trying to reduce the violence in Gaza, that mission was likely made all the more difficult by the latest, outrageous, and frankly racist, comments from the far-right extremist Israeli finance minister and a member of the Netanyahu government, Bezalel Smotrich.”

Tapper then showcased translated video footage of Smotrich, who said:

“The Jewish settlement should be established in the territory of the Gaza Strip so that there will be Jewish presence there for a long time, so that terrorism does not grow there. If not, there are two million Nazis in Gaza who want to destroy us when they get up every morning, and we will wake up in 10 or 15 years to a new October 7th.”

Tapper went on to question the use of the term “Nazis” to describe the entire population of Gaza, including innocent civilians, highlighting the controversial nature of such rhetoric. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Netanyahu himself has referred to Hamas as “the new Nazis” in the past, drawing parallels to the horrors of the Holocaust.

Netanyahu was quoted as saying, “This is the savagery of that we only remember from the Nazi crimes in the Holocaust,” shortly after a Hamas terror attack, further emphasizing his view of Hamas as a grave threat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)