IDF WARNS: Yehudah & Shomron On Verge Of Violent Explosion





IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and senior IDF officials have informed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and war cabinet ministers several times that “Yehudah and Shomron are on the verge of explosion.”

According to Channel 12 News, the IDF echelon specifically warned about an extremely precarious and potentially explosive situation in Yehudah and Shmoron due to economic issues that could end in another intensive war front.

The senior defense officials told the political echelon behind closed doors: “Yehudah and Shomron are on the verge of an explosion. We may end up with a third intifada here because of the unrest due to the economic issues caused by the ban on Palestinian workers entering Israel.”

The officials fear that the economic privation will lead to a violent outbreak and urged Netanyahu to hold an urgent meeting on the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)