VALLEY OF DEATH: YWN Takes Haunting Tour Of Gaza Border Kibbutzim [SEE VIDEO & PHOTOS]





YWN toured on Tuesday, several Gaza border kibbutzim that were severely hit by unspeakable Hamas atrocities on October 7th, including Be’eri and Kfar Aza.

The surreal feelings upon witnessing sites reminiscent of concentration camps with jarring scenes of violence and destruction, is something not describable.

An eerie silence was felt in many of the areas that remain desolate other than a few soldiers and philanthropists and other VIP’s being shown around the area.

The air was heavy with death and the feelings of desolation were palpable. Amid the heavy emotions, one can literally feel the war in Gaza practically within arm’s reach on the other side of the border – with fighter jets flying overheard and the unremitting sounds of explosions in Gaza in the background, and the ground shakes from the non stop bombardment of Hamas terrorists.

We stood in silence as we looked at the border fence which was easily broken open without any Israeli resistance by Hamas terrorists (and since repaired) which allowed thousands of blood-thirsty animals to pour into Israel and slaughter as many Jews as possible.

At one location, a group with a guitar solemnly sang “Gam Ki Elech” from Shlomo Carlebach, as a group of IDF Soldiers returning from Gaza walked through the now desolate community, and the smell of death and destruction still permeates through the air.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)