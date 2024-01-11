TERROR FEARS: Intel Officials Increasingly Worried Hezbollah Could Carry Out Attacks In U.S.





U.S. intelligence agencies are growingly fearful about the potential for Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists to strike American targets, both in the Middle East and possibly on U.S. soil, according to a new report by POLITICO. According to four officials familiar with the intelligence, while the primary threat remains in the Middle East, the possibility of an attack within the United States is increasingly plausible amidst rising regional tensions.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which unlike other terrorist groups has an extensive international network, could potentially leverage this to orchestrate attacks in the U.S., a capability that lone-wolf attackers inspired by groups like the Islamic State or al-Qaeda lack, according to intelligence officials. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence, did not specify the nature of the potential attacks but noted Hezbollah’s unique capabilities.

This development poses a significant challenge for the Biden administration, which has been striving to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a broader regional war and to minimize the involvement of American forces. A Hezbollah-initiated attack, whether on U.S. troops or diplomats abroad or domestically, could compel the U.S. to re-engage more deeply in Middle Eastern affairs, a scenario the administration has been keen to avoid amidst its focus on countering China and Russia.

Hezbollah’s restraint from major attacks on Israel or U.S. troops since the recent conflict contrasts with its history of targeting Americans, including the 1983 U.S. embassy bombing in Beirut and surveillance activities in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012.

Amidst these concerns, U.S. officials are actively working to deescalate tensions and keep American forces disengaged from the conflict. The Biden administration has supported a plan to relocate Hezbollah forces from Israel’s northern border to facilitate the return of displaced Israelis, although recent talks have stalled.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, acknowledging the delicate situation during his Middle East visit, remarked, “This is a moment of profound tension in the region. This is a conflict that could easily metastasize.”

FBI Director Chris Wray, in a November congressional hearing, underscored Hezbollah’s capabilities and interest in U.S.-based activities, particularly following the 2020 U.S. strike that killed IRGC chief Qassem Soleimani.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)