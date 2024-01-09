IDF Publishes New Footage Of Elite Commando Units Operating In Khan Younis [VIDEO]





The IDF has released new footage showcasing the operations of its elite Commando Brigade units, Maglan and Duvdevan, in the southern region of Gaza, specifically around Khan Younis.

The IDF reports that these commando units have been actively targeting Hamas’s infrastructure, with a focus on underground facilities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to extend the IDF’s operational control over southern Gaza.

During their operations, the IDF says its forces discovered numerous tunnel shafts utilized by Hamas in the Khan Younis area. One notable encounter occurred when IDF soldiers inspecting a tunnel shaft were ambushed by a group of Hamas operatives who emerged from the tunnel, attacking with explosives. The IDF says their forces retaliated, resulting in the elimination of the Hamas terrorists.

In a separate incident, IDF’s Duvdevan snipers successfully identified and neutralized nine Hamas terrorists in the same region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)