FIGHTING RAGES: IDF Carries Out 150 Strikes Against Hamas Terror Targets In Gaza [VIDEOS]





The IDF reports that its troops are engaged in ongoing combat with Hamas terrorists in the Khan Younis region of southern Gaza and the Maghazi area in the center of the Strip. Over the past day, strikes have been executed against more than 150 targets linked to the terror group.

In Maghazi, the Golani Brigade led airstrikes targeting multiple Hamas operatives and successfully uncovered 15 tunnel shafts. During a raid on a Hamas facility in the vicinity, Golani soldiers discovered rocket launchers, rockets, drones, and explosives.

Meanwhile, in Khan Younis, the 98th Division conducted airstrikes on over 10 Hamas operatives within their operational zone, resulting in the elimination of dozens more Hamas members in the past day.

Additionally, in Khan Younis, reservists from the Kiryati Brigade identified a Hamas operative in the act of planting an explosive device near a road frequently used by troops. The soldiers promptly called in an airstrike, resulting in the operative’s demise, according to the IDF.

