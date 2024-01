Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media, tweeting in Hebrew about the “Zionist entity” and its alleged “crimes,” that the “crimes of the Zionist entity will remain etched in memory.”

“Even after the eventual disappearance of this entity from the world stage, these alleged crimes and the tragic loss of thousands of innocent lives, including children and women, will be documented in the annals of history,” Khameini wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)