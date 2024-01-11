IDF Captures Neighborhood On Outskirts Of Khan Younis





The IDF says it has concluded its operations in the southern Gaza town of Khuza’a, located on the outskirts of Khan Younis. Over the course of the military campaign, carried out by the 5th Reserve Brigade, a large number of Hamas operatives were killed and Hamas infrastructure targeted and destroyed.

The IDF launched this operation in late December, with a specific focus on targeting members of Hamas responsible for the October 7 attack on the Israeli border community of Nir Oz.

According to the IDF, the 5th Brigade successfully demolished numerous Hamas facilities in Khuza’a, including rocket launchers, observation posts, weapon caches, approximately 40 tunnel entrances,

and extensive underground networks. The IDF said that a substantial portion of the Hamas infrastructure in Khuza’a was concealed within schools and other public buildings.

