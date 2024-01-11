UNITED STATES AND BRITAIN LAUNCH AIRSTRIKES AGAINST HOUTHIS IN YEMEN





The United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four US officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

the head of the Houthi terror organization in Yemeni rebel group issued a statement declaring that no attack will go unanswered.

“Any American aggression will not go unanswered,” says Abdul Malik Al-Houthi in a statement.

“Whoever wants to get involved and attack our dear people and target our naval forces is putting [their country’s] navigation and commercial ships at risk,” he adds in the video address where a sign featuring the Houthis slogan — “God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, A Curse Upon the Jews, Victory to Islam” — can be seen in the background.

DEVELOPING STORY