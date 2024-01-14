5 Soldiers Injured After Heavily Armed Terrorists Infiltrated Northern Israel [Video]





Four heavily armed terrorists infiltrated Israel from southern Lebanon overnight Motzei Shabbos and were eliminated by IDF troops after a gun battle, during which 5 soldiers were injured.

The terrorists took advantage of the rainy weather and heavy fog on the mountain and infiltrated Israel in the Har Dov area, where there is no fence separating the two borders. Shortly before 3 a.m., they opened fire at a patrol of IDF reservists.

The terrorists were heavily armed with Kalashnikov rifles, cartridges, grenades, and short-range anti-tank missiles.

The soldiers returned fire although they could barely see the terrorists due to the heavy fog. A lengthy gun battle ensued with the help of artillery fire and mortar fire until the four terrorists were eliminated.

Five soldiers were injured from grenades thrown by the terrorists and were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa after the battle ended. As of Sunday midday, two are in moderate condition and three are in light condition.

Security officials believe that the terrorists were planning on carrying out a major attack on an IDF base.

