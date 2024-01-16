Report: Hamas Is Regaining Control Of The Northern Gaza Strip





Army Radio journalist Doron Kadosh on Tuesday morning wrote about a disturbing phenomenon that is taking place in the northern Gaza Strip, where the IDF claimed it has gained operational control.

It should be noted that he wrote the report prior to the heavy barrage of rockets launched by Hamas at Netivot later on Tuesday morning, an incident that lent weight to his statements.

“The security system is detecting a concerning trend: Hamas is trying to restore its civilian capabilities in the north of the Gaza Strip,” Kadosh wrote. “After the ground war in the north of the Gaza Strip ended, the security establishment is seeing attempts by Hamas to restore its local police in the area and control local citizens.”

“For example, the humanitarian aid trucks that arrive in the north of the Gaza Strip – already all arrive in the hands of Hamas. Hamas is working to regain control of the region, under the auspices of the vacuum created there. The main concern in the security establishment is the possibility that Hamas will succeed in restoring its military capabilities in the region as well.”

“It is interesting to note the events of the last day in the north of the Gaza Strip:

– In Beit Lahia, IDF forces seized 60 rockets ready to be launched.

– In the Al-Shati refugee camp, IDF forces killed nine terrorists.

– Yesterday, a barrage of about 10 rockets was launched from Beit Hanoun toward Sderot.”

“The main questions asked here:

1. Didn’t the decision to switch to targeted divisional raids in the north of the Gaza Strip come too soon, and would it have been better to leave an entire Division for a massive maneuver inside the area and not to reduce its forces?

2. Why are we talking about ‘the day after’ when this day is already here in the north of the Gaza Strip?”

“And the most important of all – how is it possible that there was still not one serious discussion in the cabinet on the issue of control of Gaza the day after, and the IDF forces withdrew from the north of the Gaza Strip and left such a vacuum there?”

Following the rocket barrage at Netivot, Religious Zionism MK Ohad Tal, wrote: “Who would have believed that the immediate result of the reduction of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip would result in such a heavy barrage of rockets? The cabinet must convene immediately and someone there must wake up. If the government wants to receive the support of the Knesset members, we must see you as taking initiative, decisive, and victorious! Unfortunately, this isn’t what we’ve been seeing lately.”

Many additional government members and public figures questioned IDF tactics in Gaza in the wake of the barrage.

