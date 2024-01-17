MONSTERS: Terrorist Tried To Sell Murdered IDF Soldier’s Head





The father of Sergeant Adir Tahar, who was tragically killed on October 7 while defending the border communities during the Hamas invasion, revealed the horrifying details of the abuse inflicted on his son’s body by the Hamas terrorists.

“The terrorists abused the body, they beheaded it and took the head to Gaza. One of the terrorists tried to sell his head for $10,000. It’s just barbarism at insane levels. I received a headless corpse,” David Tahar told Channel 14.

He also shared the emotional toll of searching for answers, saying, “For nearly two-and-a-half months, I turned over the world, trying to understand where the head was. I demanded that the army allow me to see the body. At some point, you lose faith.”

Adir’s head was ultimately recovered from Gaza by IDF soldiers from an elite unit. The recovery was made possible through information obtained by the Shin Bet from an interrogated terrorist.

David recounted, “Three weeks ago, the Shin Bet, during interrogations of two terrorists arrested in Israel, succeeded in understanding that one of the terrorists had tried to sell the head for $10,000, and an instruction was handed down, to a very elite unit, together with the armored corps, and they entered central Gaza.”

Adir’s head was found at Falastin Square, inside the refrigerator of an ice cream store.

“In a purse, beside tennis balls, was my son’s head. They managed to bring me what was left, and we buried it together with the rabbinate.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)