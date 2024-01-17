IDF Informs Families: Two Hostages Did Not Die in Airstrikes, Investigation into Cause of Death Underway





Last night, IDF representatives visited the families of Sergeant Ron Sherman HY’D and Corporal Nik Beizer HY’D. These two soldiers were abducted in the Hamas attack on October 7 and tragically, their remains were recovered from Gaza by the IDF in December. During the visit, the families were briefed on the findings of the investigation regarding the circumstances of the soldiers’ capture and deaths.

The bodies of Sherman and Beizer were retrieved from a Hamas tunnel in Jabaliya on December 14, 2023, alongside Elia Toledano HY’D, another hostage. This site was near the location where Ahmad Naji al-Ghandur, the commander of Hamas’ northern division, was killed.

The IDF’s investigation revealed that at the time of the strike on the Hamas commander, they were unaware of the presence of hostages in the vicinity. Additionally, the discovery of their bodies was made during an examination of the tunnel, without any prior intelligence indicating they would be found there.

The pathology report indicated that there were no visible injuries or gunshot wounds on the bodies, suggesting they did not perish directly from the IDF attack, but were already deceased. However, due to the state of the remains, determining the exact cause of death was not possible.

The investigation remains open to various possibilities, including asphyxiation, strangulation, poisoning, or injuries from a prior IDF operation or at the hands of their Hamas captors.

