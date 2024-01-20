IDF: “We Found A Tunnel Where 20 Captives Were Held In Harsh Conditions”

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari revealed on Motzei Shabbos that IDF forces discovered a tunnel in Khan Younis where 20 hostages were held.

“The soldiers, using precise intelligence, located the entrance to a tunnel in the home of a Hamas terrorist. They entered the tunnel, encountered the terrorists, and engaged in a battle, at the end of which the terrorists were eliminated.”

“The tunnel was riddled with explosives and blast doors designed to protect the terrorists and keep in the hostages. There were no hostages there when they entered the tunnel but they had been there before. After about a kilometer of walking in the tunnel of about 20 meters underground, the soldiers found a central space – which according to the testimonies of returned hostages – was where they spent most of their time.”

“We found evidence indicating the presence of hostages, including drawings made by Emilia Aloni, 5, along with other hostages. Further down the tunnel, we found five narrow barred prison cells, each with a toilet and mattress.”

“According to the testimonies we have, about 20 hostages were held in this tunnel at different times under harsh conditions, without daylight, in dense air, little oxygen, and terrible humidity that makes breathing difficult. Some of them were released about 50 days ago, and some of them are still being held in Gaza – and possibly in even harsher conditions.”

