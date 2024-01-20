CNN’s Report About Netanyahu And His Office’s Response

CNN reported on Shabbos morning that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Friday that he isn’t ruling out the establishment of a Palestinian state.

During the phone call, Biden said that “there are a number of types of two-state solutions.”

“There’s a number of countries that are members of the UN that … don’t have their own military; a number of states that have limitations, and so I think there’s ways in which this can work.”

In a rare move, Netanyahu’s office responded to the report on Shabbos, issuing a statement saying: “In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty.”

On Motezi Shabbos, Netanyahu issued a statement in Hebrew, saying: “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)