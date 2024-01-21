VIDEOS: IDF Discovers And Dismantles Rocket Launchers In Gaza

The IDF announced the discovery and destruction of multiple rocket launchers armed with long-range projectiles in the northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, a nearby rocket manufacturing facility associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was targeted and neutralized.

The operation was carried out by troops from the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade and the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade, who acted on unspecified intelligence information. The mission took them to Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, where they raided the Islamic Jihad rocket manufacturing plant.

During the operation, the IDF reported that its soldiers located and dismantled numerous machines, including lathes, as well as a substantial quantity of chemical and explosive materials employed in the production of rockets. It is estimated that the equipment seized from the facility could have been used to construct approximately 800 rockets.

Furthermore, the IDF disclosed that several rocket launchers, concealed in the ground and containing long-range rockets, were found in the vicinity and subsequently destroyed.

