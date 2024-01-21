Trump: “Biden Is A Threat To Democracy” [VIDEO]

Donald Trump issued a blistering attack against Joe Biden in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, accusing the sitting president of being a “threat to democracy.”

Hannity specifically asked Trump about recently being kicked off the 2024 ballots in Colorado and Maine over his alleged incitement of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

“What is your reaction?” Hannity asked. “Because you’re the person they’re trying to kick off the ticket, but they’re the ones claiming you’re not democratic. Pretty ironic.”

Trump replied, saying that he has faith in the “great justices” of the Supreme Court to overturn the states’ decision to toss him from their ballots.

“I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say, ‘We’re not going to take the vote away from the people.’ Now, Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons,” Trump said.

“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also– actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people that’s around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)