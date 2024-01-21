Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Navy Eliminates Dozens Of Terrorists Ambushing Soldiers


The Navy continues to assist the ground forces in Gaza by providing surveillance and carrying out strikes against terror targets.

In the past day, Naval forces struck a building in the central Gaza Strip, where dozens of terrorists were preparing to ambush IDF soldiers, eliminating the threat.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the battles in Khan Younis continue, with snipers of the Sayeret Matkal commando unit collaborating with the Air Force in eliminating numerous terrorists.

In the Gaza City area in the northern part of the Strip, a gun battle took place between combat soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade and Hamas terrorists, at the end of which about 15 terrorists were eliminated.

