IDF Confirms Soldier Captive in Gaza Killed on October 7, Body Held by Hamas


*HY’D:* The IDF announced on Sunday evening that Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, aged 19, was killed on October 7 during Hamas’ massacre in Israel.

Levinson, a resident of Givat Avni, served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. He was posthumously promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant. Unfortunately, Levinson’s remains are still located in Gaza.

His passing was recently confirmed by the Military Rabbinate after analyzing findings and receiving new intelligence information.

